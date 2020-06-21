AAP Soccer

Betis axe coach Rubi after Bilbao defeat

Real Betis have sacked coach Rubi after the team failed to win any of their three matches since the resumption of the La Liga season.

The decision was announced early on Sunday following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

The club said Alexis Trujillo, a former player who had been the club's sporting coordinator, will replace Rubi for the last eight matches of the season.

The loss to Athletic followed a 2-2 home draw against Granada and a 2-0 away defeat to local rivals Sevilla, the match that kick-started the Spanish league campaign.

Betis had beaten Real Madrid 2-1 in their last match before the coronavirus-enforced season break, but hadn't won in six games prior to that shock win.

Saturday's defeat left Betis 14th in the 20-team league standings with 34 points, eight clear of the relegation zone.

Rubi, who arrived at the start of the season, led Betis to eight league wins, with 10 draws and 12 losses.

