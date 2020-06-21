Serie A back as Torino scorer takes a knee

The first Serie A goal in 103 days was marked by scorer Nicolas Nkoulou taking a knee as the Italian top-flight resumed with tributes for the country's healthcare workers and victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Torino's Cameroon defence Nkoulou took a knee in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement after heading in Torino's opener in the 15th minute.

Il Toro went on to draw 1-1 with Parma in the first Serie A game since the league was shut down more than three months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Torino players wore a special kit with a message for healthcare workers on the players' jerseys: "Thank you to all the heroes".

There was a minute's silence before kick-off in tribute to those who have died in the pandemic.

Italy has been one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus, with nearly 35,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. It was also the first country in Europe to shut down its soccer league on March 9.

Serie A is resuming this weekend with four catch-up matches, in empty stadiums.

Verona beat Cagliari 2-1 in Saturday's late match.

On Sunday Atalanta host Sassuolo and Inter Milan welcome Sampdoria.

In Turin, Juraj Kucka levelled for Parma in the 31st.

Torino should have restored their advantage three minutes into the second half when it was awarded a penalty for a foul by Simone Iacoponi on Simone Edera.

However, Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe saved Andrea Belotti's spot-kick.

Torino, who halted a six-match losing streak, moved three points above the relegation zone.

Parma moved up to eighth, two points below Verona and three off a European spot.

Walter Zenga finally got his debut on the Cagliari bench in an eventful match which saw two players sent off.

Zenga replaced Rolando Maran as coach on March 3 but had to wait for his first game in charge because of the shutdown.

Samuel Di Carmine scored twice for Verona in the first half before forward Fabio Borini was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Cagliari midfielder Marko Rog.

Giovanni Simeone pulled one back for Cagliari two minutes before the break but the visiting team also had a player sent off when midfielder Luca Cigarini was shown a second yellow 20 minutes from time.