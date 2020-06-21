AAP Soccer

A-League return no clearer for Roar coach

By AAP Newswire

Roar coach Robbie Fowler. - AAP

Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler has revealed the A-League club has yet to work out a plan to get him back from England, describing the situation as a "little bit of a nightmare".

Fowler and assistant Tony Grant returned to England in March following the A-League's suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The pair remain on the other side of the world despite the Roar returning to training on Friday.

Just when, or even if, the Liverpool legend will return to Australia remains unclear.

With both Fowler and Grant facing a 14-day quarantine period upon their return due to travel restrictions, the clock is ticking on whether the pair will be in the dugout for the Roar's return to action in mid-July.

"I've put some info to the club to get me over and at the minute it looks like they are not going to get me a flight so it looks like it might really be up to me to try and make that move," Fowler told Soccer AM.

"With me being a foreigner as such, it just seems I am not a priority ... being the manager stuck in the UK I am still stood down so it's a little bit of a nightmare but we'll have to wait and see how this one turns out."

With Fowler and Grant overseas, former Wales under-21 international Darren Davies has taken the reins temporarily.

Fowler joined the Roar on a two-year contract in 2019 in what is the ex-English international's first fulltime head coaching role.

After a quiet start, the Roar hit good form since the New Year and are fourth on the ladder with four regular season fixtures remaining in the 2019-20 campaign.

