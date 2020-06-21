Bremen nearing Bundesliga relegation

Four-time Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen are on the verge of just a second-ever top-flight relegation after losing 3-1 at Mainz on Saturday while Borussia Dortmund wrapped up the runners-up spot.

Bremen's only previous relegation was 1980 but first-half goals from Robin Quaison and Jean-Paul Boetius put Mainz ahead before Yuya Osako cut the deficit. Edimilson Fernandes guaranteed safety for Mainz late in the game and left Bremen clinging on with just one match left to play.

Second-bottom Bremen are two points behind the relegation play-off place occupied by Fortuna Dusseldorf, who drew 1-1 with now-safe Augsburg.

At the upper end of the table Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win at third-placed RB Leipzig means they will finish second behind champions Bayern Munich, who beat Freiburg 3-1.

Borussia Monchengladbach took control of the fourth and final Champions League spot by winning 3-1 at relegated Paderborn.

Bremen started brightly in Mainz but Quaison forced the opener over the line midway through the first half and Boetius soon doubled the lead.

At the same time Dusseldorf equalised as Rouwen Hennings cancelled out Florian Niederlechner's solo strike, meaning one more goal from Fortuna would relegate Bremen.

That didn't come but Bremen, despite brief hope from Osako, never looked like levelling and Fernandes' breakaway secured Mainz's safety.

Promoted Cologne are safe after a 1-1 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt where Bas Dost equalised after Florian Kainz's penalty.

Union are also safe in their maiden Bundesliga season but lacked energy going down 4-0 at Hoffenheim. Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric, Munas Dabbur and Christoph Baumgartner guaranteed Europa League football for seventh-placed Hoffenheim.

Wolfsburg, in sixth, can also get out their passports after strolling 4-1 at Schalke, who extended their club record winless run in the Bundesliga to 15 games. A Wout Weghorst double, Kevin Mbabu and Joao Victor netted for the visitors before Rabbi Matondo's consolation.

Freiburg saw their Europa League hopes ended in contrast by losing at champions Bayern Munich,

Hansi Flick's team were still too strong, however, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice to reach 33 for the season after Joshua Kimmich's opener. Lucas Hoeler briefly cut the deficit for Freiburg.

Dortmund will again be runners-up after Erling Braut Haaland's double earned victory at Leipzig, who nonetheless effectively qualified for the Champions League. Leipzig are a point ahead of fourth-placed Gladbach and though Leverkusen are only two further adrift, Julian Nagelsmann's side hold a huge advantage in goal difference.

Leverkusen were poor as Matheus Cunha and Dodi Lukebakio gave mid-table Hertha Berlin a 2-0 home win and took their Champions League destiny out of their own hands.