AAP Soccer

Hillsborough precipitated Liverpool’s fade

By AAP Newswire

Hillsborough disaster prompted Liverpool's decline: Steve Nichol - AAP

1 of 1

Liverpool won the last of their 18th national titles in the 1989-90 season, but the decline of an ageing team had already started in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster.

There was a sense of inevitability that the empire was crumbling as the season started, as former defender Steve Nicol recalled.

"The last time we won the league, we were in decline from the team the year before. There's no way we played half as well or with the same passion or commitment," Nicol, who played for the Reds from 1981-95, wrote in his autobiography, "Five League Titles and a Packet of Crisps".

"There's just no way we were as good that year -- the last time we won the league -- compared to the year before. That's when (the decline) started."

Nicol said he was badly shaken by the Hillsborough disaster, when 96 people died and 766 were injured during the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Sheffield.

Things would not be the same for Liverpool after the tragedy. Players were shaken, and manager Kenny Dalglish would eventually leave, self-admittedly 'unwell and under strain'.

"Three years of being unable to focus properly," said Nicol.

"Three years of playing in a bubble. Three years on autopilot. It was hard to realise that was the case at the time. Impossible, in fact.

"Trying, and failing, to deal with the aftermath was obviously having an effect but no-one knew how to properly cope with it."

Having lost the title in dramatic fashion to Arsenal in the previous season, the Reds started the 1989-90 term with an 11-match unbeaten streak.

But Liverpool's edge was going and the decline was epitomised by the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace when they lost 4-3 in extra time after leading 1-0 and 3-2, all the Londoners's goals coming from set pieces.

It was suggested that Liverpool were not ready for the shift about to happen in English football, with the creation of the Premier League as the clubs took advantage of lucrative television rights deals and soaring prices.

"You can take away (the kids') ability to support their local team and the best way to do that, of course, is to up the price," said Liverpool-born screenwriter Jimmy McGovern.

"But the bourgeoisification of football is in no way to blame for the decline of Liverpool Football Club. No, our decline began a little earlier: at Hillsborough in 1989."

Latest articles

Sport

After a long wait, golf has returned to Hill Top Golf Club

After seven weeks of pain, golfers returned to the fairways on Saturday and the sun shone to welcome them back. Officials feared some might not bother coming back, but Saturday’s field, at 103, was the biggest for years. Of course, some things...

Shepparton News
Sport

How did your team fare in the GVL’s Best Battles?

And in added appeal, seeing Rokahr and Sam Martyn face off in the same match would have been a mouth-watering proposition for fans with both players tying for the Morrison Medal at season’s end

Shepparton News
Sport

Tat Chat | Merrigum bowls

We have just returned from a very enjoyable caravan trip to Myrtleford and all participants enjoyed the great weather and the surrounding tourist venues. Some ventured as far as Corryong while most were pleased to pay a call on Bright, Harrietville...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Phoenix pair cop four-game ban for breach

Wellington players Tim Payne and Oli Sail have copped four-game suspensions for their late-night drunken golf buggy drive during the team’s Sydney isolation.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FFA strikes deal with A-League players

The A-League’s post COVID-19 restart is a step closer to reality with the FFA finalising its pay deal with the players’ union.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ange wants soccer sweep with Yokohama

Not content with last season’s J.League title, Australia’s Yokohama coach Ange Postecoglou wants the club to win the Asian Champions League too.

AAP Newswire