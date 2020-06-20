Leganes snatch late draw in Spanish league

5370537724001

A sublime late free kick from Oscar Rodriguez has earned Leganes a 1-1 draw with Mallorca in a battle at the bottom of Spanish La Liga, while Villarreal climbed to seventh with a 1-0 win over Granada.

Salva Sevilla sent Mallorca ahead at Son Moix with a free kick as the island side bid to beat their relegation rivals and get out of the drop zone on Friday.