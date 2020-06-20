AAP Soccer

Leganes snatch late draw in Spanish league

By AAP Newswire

Oscar Rodriguez

A sublime late free kick from Oscar Rodriguez has earned Leganes a 1-1 draw with Mallorca in a battle at the bottom of Spanish La Liga, while Villarreal climbed to seventh with a 1-0 win over Granada.

Salva Sevilla sent Mallorca ahead at Son Moix with a free kick as the island side bid to beat their relegation rivals and get out of the drop zone on Friday.

However, Real Madrid loanee Oscar's brilliant 87th minute leveller ensured Leganes, 20th, got a draw, with the hosts staying 18th, a point from safety.

Gerard Moreno's expertly finished 11th-minute goal split the sides in Granada, earning Villarreal their third one-goal win in three league matches since football resumed in Spain.

The victory leaves Villarreal only two points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, having played an extra game.

Later Friday, leaders Barcelona visit Sevilla as they continue their title defence.

