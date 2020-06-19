PSG’s Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona

5370537724001

Paris St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has been ordered to pay his former club Barcelona 6.7 million euros ($A10.9 million) after losing a lawsuit over an unpaid bonus.

Neymar moved from Barca to PSG for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($A363 million) in 2017 but took the La Liga side to court over the terms of the last contract he signed with them a year earlier, claiming he was entitled to 43.6 million euros.