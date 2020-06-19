AAP Soccer

Roar players in dark over Fowler’s return

By AAP Newswire

Robbie Fowler - AAP

1 of 1

They're back in training ahead of an A-League restart but Brisbane players admit they're in the dark about the future of Roar coach Robbie Fowler.

The Roar squad began preparations for the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign next month at their Logan headquarters on Friday, with assistant Darren Davies at the helm.

Liverpool legend Fowler and his right-hand man Tony Grant remain in England having travelled back there following the suspension of the league due to the COVID-19 crisis in March.

Despite remaining hopeful Fowler would return to Australia soon, young striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls admitted players had no idea when both he and Grant would be back at the club.

"Obviously the boss has been great throughout the season, he's just got us to where we are now," Wenzel-Halls said.

"Everyone's hoping he's coming back but that's out of our control.

"So we're just in here to work hard and hopefully start back where we left off before COVID."

When Fowler and Grant do return to Australia, they will need to complete a 14-day quarantine period before being able to get back to training and matches.

The uncertainty over the coach is just one issue Roar players have had to overcome in recent weeks, with the league's future also up in the air amid ongoing discussions between the FFA and broadcaster Fox Sports.

Goalkeeper Jamie Young said returning to training would be a welcome distraction from those uncertainties for players across the country.

"It is concerning because you know, it's like an elephant in the room," Young said.

"We all know it's there, but that's just one of the challenges of our sport in this country.

"We have to be able to manage those situations.

"We're back and have normality, a routine ... we have to just concentrate on kicking balls again which is great."

Latest articles

News

Debate to come to a head

The debate on the brick dividing wall in the Deniliquin Waring Gardens may come to a head next week. Submissions on Edward River Council’s proposal to remove the wall closed on Monday, and it is anticipated a report on the development application...

Olivia Duffey
News

Sport’s back

The countdown to the return of senior sport has officially begun, with the Deniliquin Stadium confirming it will reopen from Monday, July 6. Stadium manager John Arthur (pictured) confirmed the decision on Thursday, after working tirelessly to...

Jamie Lowe
News

Funds for micro abs facility

The Barham Micro Abattoir Project is one step closer to a construction date after being awarded $375,000 to kick-start its delivery. It is one of five projects to receive a share of $1 million allocated to Murray River Council from the Drought...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Phoenix pair cop four-game ban for breach

Wellington players Tim Payne and Oli Sail have copped four-game suspensions for their late-night drunken golf buggy drive during the team’s Sydney isolation.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FFA strikes deal with A-League players

The A-League’s post COVID-19 restart is a step closer to reality with the FFA finalising its pay deal with the players’ union.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ange wants soccer sweep with Yokohama

Not content with last season’s J.League title, Australia’s Yokohama coach Ange Postecoglou wants the club to win the Asian Champions League too.

AAP Newswire