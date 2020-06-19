Alaves beat Sociedad in Spanish league

Real Sociedad's miserable restart to the season in Spain's La Liga has continued with a 2-0 away loss to Alaves.

The revelation team of the 2019-20 season were in the fourth European Champions League spot when football stopped back in March.

But they now have one point from six and are replaced by Atletico Madrid in fourth place.

Borja Sainz got the first on 59 minutes and Martin Aguirregabiria added a second deep into injury time.

The result leaves Alaves 10 points clear of the bottom three.

"We are a step closer to our objective," said Sainz.

"We are going to do our best to finish the job."

Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia lamented: "We were not at our best and it was the same in the last game. Now we have another opportunity this coming Sunday.

"We had plenty of the ball, but we didn't really test them and if you don't hurt teams with the possession you can't win games."

Later on Thursday, Real Madrid are at home to Valencia.