Froome could switch teams ahead of Tour

British cyclist Chris Froome could be set to ride for Israel Start-Up Nation at the upcoming Tour de France, with a transfer possible before the resumption of the season, Italian cycling site Tuttobiciweb reports.

The four-time Tour winner is contracted to Team Ineos until the end of the year, but the Israeli team wants to offer him a three-year contract - which means Froome would need to negotiate an early release from Ineos.