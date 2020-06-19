AAP Soccer

Froome could switch teams ahead of Tour

By AAP Newswire

Team Ineos cyclist Chris Froome - AAP

1 of 1

British cyclist Chris Froome could be set to ride for Israel Start-Up Nation at the upcoming Tour de France, with a transfer possible before the resumption of the season, Italian cycling site Tuttobiciweb reports.

The four-time Tour winner is contracted to Team Ineos until the end of the year, but the Israeli team wants to offer him a three-year contract - which means Froome would need to negotiate an early release from Ineos.

In light of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic cycling world body UCI has scheduled another transfer window, to run from August 1-15, with the Tour de France starting on August 29.

A transfer looks the more likely because the last two winners of the Tour - Colombia's Egan Bernal and Britain's Geraint Thomas - are under contract at Team Ineos.

The British team had planned to start the Tour with all three - a situation 35-year-old Froome sees as hardly workable.

Froome missed the Tour in 2019 after he was heavily injured in a fall, making his comeback in February at the UAE Tour.

At Israel Start-Up Nation, which assumed the licence of Russian team Katusha at the start of the season, Froome would join German trio Andre Greipel, Nils Politt and Rick Zabel.

The team is backed by billionaire investor Sylvan Adams, whose financial muscle may be necessary to entice Froome. The Briton earns an estimated 5 million euros ($A8.2 million) a year.

