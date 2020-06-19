AAP Soccer

Leicester’s Morgan, Fuchs sign new deals

By AAP Newswire

Wes Morgan - AAP

1 of 1

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and his teammates Christian Fuchs and Eldin Jakupovic have signed one-year contract extensions to keep them with the English Premier League club until the end of next season.

Defender Morgan, 36, will complete a decade at Leicester, while Fuchs's deal means he will have spent six years with the club.

Jakupovic joined Leicester in 2017.

Meanwhile the club confirmed that Andy King, who was a key part of Leicester's rise from the third tier to become Premier League champions, is to leave the club when his contract expires at the season's end.

