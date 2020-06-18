AAP Soccer

Adelaide’s Maria departs A-League

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide United import Michael Maria - AAP



Curacaoan international defender Michael Maria won't be returning to his A-League club, Adelaide United.

The Dutch-based Maria headed home during the A-League's COVID-19 shutdown after signing with Adelaide in July last year.

Adelaide's football director Bruce Djite says the 25-year-old has opted not to return to Australia.

"As a football club, we understand and respect Michael's decision," Djite said on Thursday.

Maria and German Mirko Boland were Adelaide's only international players who returned to their native country during the A-League's suspension of games.

Midfielder Boland won't return to Australia for the resumption, and finish, of the season from July 16, but the German is contracted by United for next season.

The Reds' head coach Gertjan Verbeek also returned to his native Holland during the shutdown and won't return - Carl Veart has been appointed as Adelaide's interim coach.

