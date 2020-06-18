AAP Soccer

Newcastle confirm Sheppard A-League exit

By AAP Newswire

Kaine Sheppard - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle have confirmed striker Kaine Sheppard has left the A-League club.

The 26-year-old joined the Jets ahead of the 2018-19 season and played 28 games, scoring three goals.

Sheppard's departure comes as the Jets return to training ahead of the A-League resumption next month.

The Jets' first match back in the A-League following the COVID-19 shutdown will be a trip to face top-placed Sydney FC on July 21.

Newcastle have three regular season fixtures left and are still an outside chance of sneaking into the top six, currently sitting ninth, three points behind sixth-placed Western United.

Coach Carl Robinson along with assistants Kenny Miller and Darren Bazeley, who all returned to the United Kingdom during the suspension, have been given the green light to return to Australia and are expected to be back in their roles by the season's resumption.

Latest articles

World

Top US, China diplomats meet amid strains

Amid disputes over coronavirus, trade, a Hong Kong security law and the treatment of Muslim Uighers, the top diplomats of the US and China have met in Hawaii.

AAP Newswire
World

Quarantine bungles grow COVID fears in NZ

New Zealand’s health system has failed in its duties to carry out a safe quarantine regime according to the health minister.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ GDP slides backwards 1.6 per cent

COVID-19 has delivered New Zealand a 1.6 per cent first quarter hit to GDP.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Phoenix pair cop four-game ban for breach

Wellington players Tim Payne and Oli Sail have copped four-game suspensions for their late-night drunken golf buggy drive during the team’s Sydney isolation.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FFA strikes deal with A-League players

The A-League’s post COVID-19 restart is a step closer to reality with the FFA finalising its pay deal with the players’ union.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ange wants soccer sweep with Yokohama

Not content with last season’s J.League title, Australia’s Yokohama coach Ange Postecoglou wants the club to win the Asian Champions League too.

AAP Newswire