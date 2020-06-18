Glory CEO hoses down financial fears

Perth Glory chief executive Tony Pignata has dismissed concerns that the club is in financial strife, saying the recent money they received from FFA was simply an advance payment.

Glory were granted the money from the national body in order to pay the leave and other entitlements of players and staff.

Pignata said the money was due to be paid to Glory at a later date, but they asked for it now in order to clear their outstanding payments.

"It's not only us, it's been tough for all clubs with no distributions from FFA and not being able to sell memberships or corporate hospitality for next season," Pignata said.

"Sometimes you just need a bit of a cash injection.

"We had to finalise players' annual leave and all that, so that was all paid. All staff have been paid.

"It was easy (to get) - just a phone call and we got the money in. It's not as gloom as doom as what some people have reported in the media."

Glory players were forced to go onto the Government's JobKeeper scheme after owner Tony Sage stood them down during the coronavirus shutdown.

But it's been all smiles this week as players returned to the club.

"We're relieved that we're at this point where we can all get back to doing what we love doing," coach Tony Popovic said.

"We've all probably gained something in this period as individuals, for me it's been more family time - something in this job you don't get a lot of. So that's been a nice change.

"Today's just about being happy to be here, seeing the players smiling and back doing what they love doing.

"They enjoy the feeling of winning, There's another opportunity to win again."

Glory will be forced to complete their regular-season fixtures in a NSW hub due to the hard shutdown of WA's border.

Perth are set to resume their campaign against Central Coast in Sydney on July 18.

Glory will be without defender Gregory Wuthrich for the remainder of their campaign after he decided to return home to Switzerland.

But his loss will be offset by the return from injury of Osama Malik, who hasn't played since breaking down with a hamstring injury in round four in early November.

Glory sit in fifth spot on the table, but have games in hand against most of their rivals.