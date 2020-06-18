Wanderers’ Swiss star pledges A-L return

Influential Swiss midfielder Pirmin Schwegler has pledged to rejoin Western Sydney's push for an A-League finals berth.

There were fears the soon-to-be off-contract import may not be back after returning abroad during the COVID-19 lockdown.

But Wanderers caretaker coach Jean-Paul de Marigny has spoken with Schwegler, 33, who assures him he'll be back before his current deal expires on August 31.

"He's been working extremely hard in Germany," de Marigny told reporters at training on Thursday.

"There was actually no convincing (needed) at all. He's the one that's made the decision.

"He's really comfortable with that. He's the one who was (on the) front-foot, communicating his desire to finish the season with this group."

The former Eintracht Frankfurt regular is expected to return to Australia as soon as he resolves some "personal situations", de Marigny said.

Apart from injured Polish recruit Radoslaw Majewski, the Wanderers will have their full complement of foreigners for the remainder of the season.

Experienced defender Dylan McGowan is almost halfway through his mandatory 14-day stint in hotel quarantine, while Irish striker Simon Cox was Sydney-bound on Thursday.

The Wanderers' request to have a fitness bike in McGowan's room was knocked back, but they've managed to provide him with weights to maintain his core strength.

Since Markus Babbel was shown the door in mid-January, de Marigny has led his side back into finals contention by picking up 12 of a possible 21 points.

They now sit a solitary point adrift of sixth-placed Western United, who have a game in hand.

The interim Wanderers boss is keen to make his role permanent but insists there's been no talk of a new deal, with the future of the A-League clouded as its broadcast deal with Foxtel hangs in the balance.

"Everyone wants to be a head coach," de Marigny said.

"Is it here? Is it somewhere else? It doesn't faze me as such. If the opportunity's here, I'll accept it."

Western Sydney are yet to learn where any of their final five matches of the A-League's condensed 28-day regular season will be played.