Matilda Carpenter set for big Europe move

By AAP Newswire

Ellie Carpenter - AAP

Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter is poised to join European women's football heavyweights Olympique Lyon.

The French club, six-time European Champions League winners, announced they had reached an agreement with Carpenter's American club Portland Thorns to sign the 20-year-old.

It's a massive move for Carpenter, who will be joining a squad loaded with some of the biggest names in women's football including Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg.

Carpenter becomes the third Australian to join a French club after Melbourne City teammate Emma Checker announced her switch to FC Fleury 91 earlier this week.

Teenager Mary Fowler moved to Montpellier earlier this year.

As well as their European titles, Lyon have dominated France's Division 1 Feminine, claiming the championship 14 times.

After debuting in the W-League for Western Sydney Wanderers as a 15-year-old in 2015, Carpenter debuted for Australia a year later as a 16-year-old.

She made history in 2018 when she debuted in the NWSL for Portland at 18 years and 11 days, making her the youngest player in the North American league's history.

She would also become the youngest scorer in NWSL history.

A member of Australia's 2019 Women's World Cup squad, Carpenter has made 42 appearances for the Matildas.

Her move to Lyon will be confirmed following the opening of the transfer season next month and pending a medical.

