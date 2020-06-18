Napoli beat Juventus to lift Coppa Italia

Napoli stunned Juventus when they won 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to claim the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and bring their fiery coach Gennaro Gattuso the first major trophy of his coaching career.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juve's first two efforts in the shootout while Napoli converted all of their attempts to win the trophy for the sixth time while also ending Juve's hopes of winning the treble this season.

It was the first title to be settled in the Italian season which has just restarted after a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it had been planned for the players to collect their own medals in a "self-service" ceremony, Napoli's players received theirs from the respective club presidents Aurelio De Laurentiis and Andrea Agnelli.

It was a remarkable achievement for 42-year-old Gattuso, who took over Napoli in December with the team in disarray after the players had rebelled against a week-long training camp imposed on them by De Laurentiis.

Napoli could have won without penalties but were defied by an outstanding double save from Gianluigi Buffon in stoppage time.

The 42-year-old Juventus goalkeeper blocked Nikola Maksimovic's powerful header and turned Eljif Elmas' effort from the rebound onto the post from point-blank range.

Juve's massive pressure in the first half forced three saves from Alex Meret, who twice denied Cristiano Ronaldo and parried an attempt from Rodrigo Bentancur.

"It is truly a great emotion, we suffered in many moments and played well in others," said Meret, who replaced the suspended David Ospina.

"I think it was a deserved cup and I am proud to be part of this group. Buffon is still a champion and he showed it with three or four crucial saves. I was honoured to play against this idol."

Buffon failed to win his sixth cup, which would have equalled the record of Roberto Mancini, the current coach of Italy's national squad who sat in the stands along with few other football officials.

A minute's silence was observed before the final to honour the more than 34,000 Italians who died of COVID-19.