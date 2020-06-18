AAP Soccer

Eibar draw with Bilbao in Spanish La Liga

By AAP Newswire

Eibar players - AAP

1 of 1

Eibar and Athletic Bilbao have shared the points in a lively Basque derby that finished 2-2 at Ipurua in Spain's La Liga.

The home side fell behind on eight minutes on Thursday when Gonzalo Escalante handled in the area and Raul Garcia rolled the penalty in off a post.

Eibar levelled on 19 minutes when Kike Garcia converted Pedro Leon's clever cross.

The striker was left with a bloody nose as the cross caught him flush in the face and crossed the line from close range.

When a Dani Garcia shirt pull on Escalante was spotted by the video assistant referee and Fabian Orellana scored the penalty on 78 minutes it seemed Eibar would get the three points.

But the lead lasted three minutes as Dani Garcia crossed and substitute Asier Villalibre scored with his first touch to make it 2-2.

Eibar are 16th, three points above the bottom three and a point clear of 17th placed Celta Vigo who drew 0-0 with Valladolid.

Later on Wednesday, European Champions League chasing Atletico Madrid face Osasuna.

Latest articles

AFL

Tigers lose Dusty, O’Meara boosts Hawks

Richmond will be without superstar midfielder Dustin Martin for Thursday night’s AFL clash at the MCG with Hawthorn, for whom Jaeger O’Meara returns.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Giant coy on tagging Bont for AFL clash

Renowned GWS tagger Matt de Boer is waiting to find out if he will go to star on-baller Marcus Bontempelli in Friday’s AFL clash with the Western Bulldogs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gaff urges senior Eagles to step up in AFL

West Coast were given a major wake-up call in their shock 44-point loss to the Suns, and Andrew Gaff says the conditions must not be used as an excuse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Phoenix pair cop four-game ban for breach

Wellington players Tim Payne and Oli Sail have copped four-game suspensions for their late-night drunken golf buggy drive during the team’s Sydney isolation.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FFA strikes deal with A-League players

The A-League’s post COVID-19 restart is a step closer to reality with the FFA finalising its pay deal with the players’ union.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Hudson-Odoi rape allegations dropped

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not face any further action on an allegation of rape, the Chelsea winger has said.

AAP Newswire