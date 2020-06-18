AAP Soccer

Sheffield, Aston Villa draw in EPL return

By AAP Newswire

Oli McBurnie (L) of Sheffield and Kortney Hause (R) of Aston Villa - AAP

English Premier League football has returned after 100 days away because of the coronavirus pandemic with a 0-0 draw between Aston Villa and Sheffield United with the match defined by a controversial call.

Sixth-placed Sheffield thought they had scored when Oliver Norwood's free kick late in the first half seemed to have been carried well over the line by Villa keeper Orjan Nyland, under pressure from Keinan Davis.

But referee Michael Oliver's goal-line technology watch did not signal a goal and the video assistant referee did not overrule what seemed a clear mistake.

Villa remain second-bottom, one point and two places from safety, while the visitors are one point behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Second-placed Manchester City, 25 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, host Arsenal later on Wednesday.

