Schalke beat Frankfurt in German league

By AAP Newswire

Schalke's Weston McKennie (L) - AAP

Schalke's club-record winless run extended to 14 German Bundesliga games with a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt which keeps the hosts in outside contention for Europe.

Andre Silva and David Abraham scored for Frankfurt to ensure a deserved victory on Wednesday despite Weston McKennie's consolation.

They are ninth in the table, four points behind Freiburg in seventh and the final Europa League spot with two games to play.Schalke

Schalke could have levelled when Michael Gregoritsch had a shot cleared off the line but their comeback attempt ended with the dismissal of Can Bozdogan. They have now fallen below Frankfurt into 10th having taken just six points from the last 42 available.

Hoffenheim could go seventh and three clear of Frankfurt by winning at Augsburg later. Borussia Dortmund host Mainz and could confirm second place with a win should RB Leipzig lose at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Bayern Munich's 1-0 win at Werder Bremen on Tuesday wrapped up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown and 30th national title.

