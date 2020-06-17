A-League players training but ‘anxious’

AAP Soccer

By AAP Newswire

PFA president Alex Wilkinson admits players remain anxious despite resuming training on Wednesday, with the A-League's future still clouded by broadcast uncertainty.

The Sydney FC skipper was relieved to finally have some clarity surrounding the fixture to finish the interrupted season.

His table-topping Sky Blues will take on Wellington Phoenix at Jubilee Stadium on July 17 in the second of 27 regular season matches to be crammed into a 28-day window.

But a giant question mark still hangs over whether football fans will be able to tune in, with FFA and longtime partner Fox Sports yet to come to terms on a revised broadcast arrangement for the rest of the season.

Wilkinson has faith the two parties will iron out the details before the July 16 resumption date, but concedes there are lingering butterflies among the playing cohort.

"There's a lot of uncertainty and a bit of anxiousness around the broadcast stuff," the Sky Blues veteran said.

"But we, as players, can't do much about that. That's between FFA and Fox now.

"I know they've been working on that over the last few months and they're still working on it now.

"We as players just hope they can come to some sort of resolution that gets the game on TV and helps sort out the future."

FFA raised hopes on Tuesday of clinching a commitment from Foxtel in the coming weeks to show the remainder of the season, despite speculation swirling it could pull out of its current deal to broadcast the code until 2023.

Players have already agreed to take, on average, a 50 per cent pay cut for three months to finish the season

But several high-profile imports won't return from the COVID-19 shutdown, including departed Melbourne Victory captain Ola Toivonen.

The Sydney FC defender holds no grudges against those who opted for long-term security, given A-League contracts were originally due to expire on May 31 before being extended to August 31.

"If players are overseas and foreigners especially, and their contracts are running out in three months time and they've got an opportunity at another club, then you can't really blame them can you," Wilkinson said.

"Every individual's got a different situation. But I know at our club everyone's committed to finishing the season and we look forward to starting where we left off."

