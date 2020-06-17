Messi scores as Barcelona win at Nou Camp

Superstar Lionel Messi scored his 699th-career goal for club and country as Barcelona beat Leganes 2-0 on Tuesday in their first match back without fans at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou Stadium.

Ansu Fati also found the net as Barcelona overcame a slow start against the bottom-placed team to open a five-point gap to Real Madrid, ahead of the rival's home game against Valencia on Thursday.

Fati opened the scoring just before halftime and Messi converted a 69th-minute penalty for his league-leading 21st goal, leaving him just one shy of the 700-goal mark for club and country.

Messi also scored as Barcelona returned to action on Saturday with a 4-0 win at Mallorca in their first game in more than three months following the coronavirus outbreak.

Barcelona were forced to keep fans away from the Camp Nou because of the pandemic, and the club placed banners and mosaics in the stands to honour those affected by the virus.

Videos sent by fans were shown at the stadium, and music by local violoncellists was played during the moment of silence observed before the match in memory of the victims of COVID-19.

Leganes had the two best chances in the first 15 minutes - one blocked by defender Clement Lenglet in front of the goalline and another denied by the post - but Barcelona eventually took control and opened the scoring through Fati's low shot from inside the area in the 42nd.

Messi's 629th goal for Barcelona came from the penalty spot after he was fouled following a run that started near the midfield line. He fired a left-foot shot into the corner to open a seven-goal gap to Madrid's Karim Benzema in the league's scoring chart.

Luis Suarez, who returned to action last week after recovering from knee surgery, came off the bench in the 54th to replace Fati.

Antoine Griezmann had a goal disallowed in the 64th after the video referee determined Nelson Semedo was offside before making a cross to the French forward.

In other results Tuesday, fifth-place Getafe drew 0-0 with Espanyol at home to remain winless after the break while seventh-place Villarreal edged visiting Mallorca 1-0 for their second win in a row.

Both Espanyol and Mallorca are in the relegation zone.

Mallorca had 15-year-old Luka Romero as an option on the bench for the first time, but the attacking midfielder - born in Mexico from Argentine parents - did not play.

The youngster, dubbed by local media as the "new Messi", had a chance to become the youngest player to play in the Spanish league.

He is about a month younger than Francisco "Sanson" Bao Rodriguez was when he set the record by debuting with Celta Vigo in 1939-40.