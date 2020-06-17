AAP Soccer

Messi scores as Barcelona win at Nou Camp

By AAP Newswire

Lionel Messi - AAP

1 of 1

Superstar Lionel Messi scored his 699th-career goal for club and country as Barcelona beat Leganes 2-0 on Tuesday in their first match back without fans at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou Stadium.

Ansu Fati also found the net as Barcelona overcame a slow start against the bottom-placed team to open a five-point gap to Real Madrid, ahead of the rival's home game against Valencia on Thursday.

Fati opened the scoring just before halftime and Messi converted a 69th-minute penalty for his league-leading 21st goal, leaving him just one shy of the 700-goal mark for club and country.

Messi also scored as Barcelona returned to action on Saturday with a 4-0 win at Mallorca in their first game in more than three months following the coronavirus outbreak.

Barcelona were forced to keep fans away from the Camp Nou because of the pandemic, and the club placed banners and mosaics in the stands to honour those affected by the virus.

Videos sent by fans were shown at the stadium, and music by local violoncellists was played during the moment of silence observed before the match in memory of the victims of COVID-19.

Leganes had the two best chances in the first 15 minutes - one blocked by defender Clement Lenglet in front of the goalline and another denied by the post - but Barcelona eventually took control and opened the scoring through Fati's low shot from inside the area in the 42nd.

Messi's 629th goal for Barcelona came from the penalty spot after he was fouled following a run that started near the midfield line. He fired a left-foot shot into the corner to open a seven-goal gap to Madrid's Karim Benzema in the league's scoring chart.

Luis Suarez, who returned to action last week after recovering from knee surgery, came off the bench in the 54th to replace Fati.

Antoine Griezmann had a goal disallowed in the 64th after the video referee determined Nelson Semedo was offside before making a cross to the French forward.

In other results Tuesday, fifth-place Getafe drew 0-0 with Espanyol at home to remain winless after the break while seventh-place Villarreal edged visiting Mallorca 1-0 for their second win in a row.

Both Espanyol and Mallorca are in the relegation zone.

Mallorca had 15-year-old Luka Romero as an option on the bench for the first time, but the attacking midfielder - born in Mexico from Argentine parents - did not play.

The youngster, dubbed by local media as the "new Messi", had a chance to become the youngest player to play in the Spanish league.

He is about a month younger than Francisco "Sanson" Bao Rodriguez was when he set the record by debuting with Celta Vigo in 1939-40.

Latest articles

News

Desperate need for long-term housing as Shepparton homelessness crisis looms

As Shepparton stands on the brink of a homelessness crisis, BeyondHousing is urging both state and federal governments to increase investments in long-term housing. As of March 30, the Victorian Housing Register reported 1294 Shepparton households...

Charmayne Allison
News

New winter clothes for children urgently needed

If you’ve always wanted to donate but never knew where to start, then now is your lucky break because the instructions are clear — brand new winter clothes for children aged three to 12, ASAP. The call out for kids’ clothes comes...

Daneka Hill
News

Food and family is the secret recipe for food truck success

The Alegre family home has always been a place you leave with smile and a full stomach. So it’s no surprise this family is the brains behind one of Shepparton’s most beloved food trucks - Nanna Marce.

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

FFA strikes deal with A-League players

The A-League’s post COVID-19 restart is a step closer to reality with the FFA finalising its pay deal with the players’ union.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Hudson-Odoi rape allegations dropped

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not face any further action on an allegation of rape, the Chelsea winger has said.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

RB Leipzig beat Hoffenheim in Bundesliga

RB Leipzig have beaten Hoffenheim 2-0 in the German Bundesliga to stay third and move closer to European Champions League qualification.

AAP Newswire