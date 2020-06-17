Bayern Munich secure eighth straight title

Bayern Munich clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title with two games to spare after a battling 1-0 victory at struggling Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick's side were far from their clinical best against a side sitting in the relegation zone but Robert Lewandowski's 46th goal of the season proved enough to claim the German league crown behind closed doors at Weserstadion.

The Bavarian outfit had a nervy final 11 minutes when full-back Alphonso Davies was sent off for a second bookable offence, however it did not matter as the win moved Bayern into an unassailable 10-point lead ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have three league games remaining.

It completes a remarkable turnaround for Bayrern having sacked coach Niko Kovac in November.

Flick took over and led the team to 19 wins from 22 Bundesliga games to leave the opposition trailing in their wake.

Bayern have now won 30 German titles with 29 coming in the Bundesliga era.

Dortmund play their mid-week match at home to Mainz on Wednesday as they attempt to hold on to the runners-up spot.

Earlier, a first-half double from Jonas Hofmann helped Borussia Monchengladbach ease to a 3-0 home win over Wolfsburg to go fourth in the table and into the final Champions League place.

Hofmann's goals in the 10th and 30th minutes put the Foals in control on Tuesday and Lars Stindl added a fine third after the break.

Wolfsburg are sixth as they look to secure a return to the Europa League by finishing in the top seven.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin beat bottom club Paderborn 1-0 to secure their survival and Europa League hopefuls Freiburg were 2-1 winners over Hertha Berlin.

Elsewhere, Arminia Bielefeld secured promotion to the Bundesliga next season after rivals Hamburg SV stumbled to a 1-1 draw against VfL Osnabrueck on Tuesday.

The second-tier Bundesliga 2 result guaranteed Bielefeld a top-two finish with three games left to play.

Bielefeld, who last played in the Bundesliga in 2009, are now on 61 points from 31 games after beating Dynamo Dresden 4-0 on Monday. They are seven clear of Hamburg SV, who have played 32 matches.