AAP Soccer

Portugal coach Santos extends contract

By AAP Newswire

Portugal coach Fernando Santos. - AAP

1 of 1

Fernando Santos has signed a new deal to remain as Portugal coach until 2024.

The 65-year-old led Portugal to glory at Euro 2016 and last year's Nations League.

Santos, who was appointed to the role in 2014, has also secured the most victories by a coach in charge of Portugal.

President Fernando Gomes told the Portuguese Football Federation's official website: "This decision was very easy as we are renewing the contract of a coach who is a European champion.

"This decision is made according to the evolution of our conversations and the moment we are in.

"When, in 2014, we signed the contract to establish the relationship with Fernando Santos, I said that it was a place that he wanted, that he really wanted.

"After six years and after everything we've been through together, I think this is a place that Fernando Santos deserves for what he gave to the national team and Portuguese football.

"He is a respected, respectful person and, above all, a winner."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Battaash stars on day one at Royal Ascot

Battaash and Circus Maximus were the headline winners on day one of Royal Ascot, taking out the King’s Stand Stakes and Queen Anne Stakes Group One races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hi Stranger opening options at Flemington

In-form galloper Hi Stranger will attempt a first stakes race victory when he lines up in the AR Creswick Stakes at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Maher and Eustace fined over positive swab

Piccatric has returned a positive test for Furosemide which has resulted in the Victorian Racing Tribunal fining trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace $7500.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

FFA strikes deal with A-League players

The A-League’s post COVID-19 restart is a step closer to reality with the FFA finalising its pay deal with the players’ union.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Hudson-Odoi rape allegations dropped

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not face any further action on an allegation of rape, the Chelsea winger has said.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

RB Leipzig beat Hoffenheim in Bundesliga

RB Leipzig have beaten Hoffenheim 2-0 in the German Bundesliga to stay third and move closer to European Champions League qualification.

AAP Newswire