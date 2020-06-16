A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16 after the COVID-19 hiatus with a derby between Melbourne Victory and Western United at AAMI Park.

The remaining 27 matches of the home and away season will be packed into a 28-day period before the finals, which must be completed by August 31.

However, the detail for the remainder of the season is yet to be confirmed, due to the prospect of further relaxations in state border restrictions.

"We have developed multiple draw options for the completion of the regular season," Football Federation Australia's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke said on Tuesday.

"All options commence with Victory taking on Western United at AAMI Park followed by a game between the table-topping Sydney FC against third-placed Wellington Phoenix at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium the following day.

"The reason for having multiple draw options - which our clubs are across - is due to the fact that over the next few weeks there may be additional relaxations in border restrictions and travel movements in Australia, which may enable our clubs from Victoria, Queensland and South Australia to remain and play in their home cities, rather than relocating to New South Wales to complete the season."

Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix are committed to playing the remainder of their regular-season games in NSW.

A-League clubs are free to return to training on Wednesday.

The FFA is yet to lock in a broadcast deal with Fox Sports for the remainder of the season.

With coronavirus restrictions easing, O'Rourke was confident crowds would be allowed back into matches when the season resumed.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison flagged the prospect of sporting venues with capacities below 40,000 hosting up to 10,000 supporters.

"We will continue to work closely with the federal and state governments, as well as our venues, to consider how we can accommodate as many club members and fans as possible at matches when the competition resumes," O'Rourke said in a statement.

"With our finals series still the best part of two months away, we are keen to keep our options and thinking open regarding how and where that may be held."