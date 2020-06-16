AAP Soccer

Own goal pegs back Sevilla at Levante

By AAP Newswire

Sevilla FC's striker Luuk De Jong. - AAP

Champions League-chasing Sevilla dropped two points as a late own goal by defender Diego Carlos earned Levante a 1-1 draw in Spain's La Liga on Monday.

It was Levante's first game in the Estadio Olimpico Camilo Cano where they are playing their remaining fixtures while their stadium is renovated.

The third-placed visitors took the lead on 46 minutes when Munir El Haddadi crossed from the left and Luuk de Jong scored at the far post.

Sevilla dominated but failed to add a second and on 87 minutes Levante levelled.

Jorge Miramon overlapped down the right and crossed hard and low. Tomas Vaclik spilled the centre and the ball hit Carlos and crossed the line.

Vaclik made amends moments later when he got down well to his right to prevent Borja Mayoral's shot winning it for Levante.

Sevilla remain third. Levante are 12th but could be overtaken by Betis who host Granada in Monday's late game.

