Lisbon to host Champions League conclusion

UEFA are set to complete the Champions League with a 'Final Eight' tournament in August, including the final held over 10 days in Lisbon.

A source with knowledge of discussions between clubs and European soccer's governing body said that the proposal is expected to be agreed upon after a consensus was reached on Monday.

Under the plan the competition, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume with the second-leg of remaining last 16 games played at the scheduled venues.

Then from August 10, the single leg quarter-final games will be played in Lisbon with the semi-finals on August 18 and 19 and the final on August 23 in the Portuguese capital.

The plan allows for a quicker completion of the season than the traditional two-legged home and away format.

The games are expected to be played behind closed-doors but UEFA is understood to have left the door open for possible changes should public health conditions allow.

Istanbul was due to host the 2020 final but will now, instead be the venue for the 2021 edition, with all other scheduled hosts moving back a year.

A similar format will be used to decide the Europa League competition at German venues.

The remaining last 16 games will be held at neutral venues in Germany with the 'Final Eight' held in Duisburg, Duesseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne.

The traditional opener to the European season, the UEFA Super Cup, is expected to be held in Budapest on September 24.

