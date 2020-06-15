AAP Soccer

Matilda Checker makes French switch

By AAP Newswire

Emma Checker - AAP

1 of 1

Defender Emma Checker is the latest Matilda to make a move to Europe, signing with French top-flight club FC Fleury 91.

A part of Melbourne City's 2019-20 W-League winning team, Checker heads to France after stints in Australia with City, Adelaide, Canberra United and Melbourne Victory.

The 24-year-old made history by becoming the youngest captain of a W-League team during her first stint at Adelaide, for whom she debuted as a 15-year-old in 2011.

Checker, capped five times by the Matildas, will be the second Australian playing in France after Mary Fowler joined Montpellier HSC earlier this year.

It's her second overseas move after a short stint in South Korea with Incheon's Red Angels in 2017.

"I am extremely demanding of myself and I hope that this will help the team to accomplish its objectives," Checker told Fleury's website.

"I love to win and to be competitive, my ambition is to finish in the top five."

Fleury finished seventh in the 2019-20 French Division 1 Feminine campaign, which was abandoned after 16 rounds due to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Latest articles

National

War honour not a chook raffle: Tassie MP

Labor MPs are politicising the war honours debate surrounding World War II hero Teddy Sheean, Tasmanian Liberal and ex-army sergeant major Gavin Pearce says.

AAP Newswire
National

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic ministers questioned over allegations

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says two ministers whose staff were allegedly involved in branch-stacking have told him they have behaved appropriately.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

FFA strikes deal with A-League players

The A-League’s post COVID-19 restart is a step closer to reality with the FFA finalising its pay deal with the players’ union.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Hudson-Odoi rape allegations dropped

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not face any further action on an allegation of rape, the Chelsea winger has said.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

RB Leipzig beat Hoffenheim in Bundesliga

RB Leipzig have beaten Hoffenheim 2-0 in the German Bundesliga to stay third and move closer to European Champions League qualification.

AAP Newswire