AAP Soccer

Augsburg close in on Bundesliga survival

By AAP Newswire

Augsburg players - AAP

1 of 1

Florian Niederlechner has scored in the opening minute as Augsburg won 1-0 at Mainz to all but save themselves from German Bundesliga relegation.

Niederlechner scored artistically after Carlos Gruezo had headed the ball into the penalty area, the ball taking a bounce over goalkeeper Florian Mueller and into the net on Sunday.

Ruben Vargas came close to a second in the 31st, and had a shot deflected onto the top of the bar after the break.

On the other end, Augsburg goalkeeper Andreas Luthe saved well from Karim Onisiwo and Jean-Philippe Mateta shortly before halftime - and then hugged the referee in delight at the final whistle.

Augsburg rose to 13th after Sunday's game and are seven points clear of the danger zone with three matchdays left.

Mainz in 15th are just three points above Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen who hold the relegation playoff and first straight relegation spot.

"It was an important win. We stayed positive and gave it our all. This was a big step but we can't rest," Niederlechner told Sky TV.

Schalke are hosting European Champions League contenders Bayer Leverkusen in the other Sunday game, with Schalke hoping to avoid what would be a club record 13th straight game without victory.

Latest articles

Sport

Gyms to reopen

Fitness fanatics in the Southern Riverina will finally be allowed to head back to the gym from next week. Gyms, indoor pools, yoga and dance studios are allowed to reopen from June 13 under revised state Coronavirus restrictions. Community centres...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

2020 season still on the cards

The Murray Football Netball League season will go ahead in 2020 ... as soon as a reasonable crowd is allowed to spectate. The MFNL executive and club presidents met on the proposal Monday night, agreeing that government restrictions and return to...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Picola & District FNL announce return to play date

The Picola and District “Sungold” Football Netball League have announced a return to play as of July 11. PDFNL is aiming to run with a 13 round draw, top eight and a four week final series. The decision follows consideration of club feedback...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Hudson-Odoi rape allegations dropped

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not face any further action on an allegation of rape, the Chelsea winger has said.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

RB Leipzig beat Hoffenheim in Bundesliga

RB Leipzig have beaten Hoffenheim 2-0 in the German Bundesliga to stay third and move closer to European Champions League qualification.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool thrash Blackburn 6-0 in warm-up

Liverpool have warmed-up for next week’s EPL return with a 6-0 win over Championship side Blackburn at Anfield.

AAP Newswire