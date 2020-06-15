AAP Soccer

Atletico held again in La Liga by Bilbao

By AAP Newswire

Diego Costa. - AAP

Atletico Madrid continued their troubled season with a 1-1 La Liga draw at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side are fifth, level on points with Getafe, after Diego Costa cancelled out Iker Muniain's opener for Bilbao in the first half.

Atletico have not been at their best this season, especially on the road, and the three-month break because of the coronavirus crisis has not changed that.

Muniain, who had been the game's best player, finished cleverly from Yuri Berchiche's cut-back to break the deadlock in the 37th minute.

However, a minute later Atletico levelled, with Costa slotting home after exploiting a gap in the centre of Athletic's defence.

Former Chelsea striker Costa dedicated his goal to Virginia Torrecilla, a player on Atletico's women's team who recently had a brain tumour successfully operated on, by holding up her number 14 shirt.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon made a good save to deny Santiago Arias with 10 minutes remaining in the behind closed doors clash at San Mames.

The draw leaves Atletico with just two victories away from home in their last 15 games in all competitions, and this was their 13th draw of the league season.

Later on Sunday Real Madrid host Eibar as they bid to cut the gap on leaders Barcelona back to two points, after the Catalans thrashed Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday, and Real Sociedad welcome Osasuna.

