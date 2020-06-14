Barca win features Messi and pitch invader

Lionel Messi has scored once and set up two more goals as Barcelona thrashed Mallorca in Spain's La Liga, despite a brief half in play due to a pitch invader.

League leaders Barca picked up where they left off before a three-month Spanish La Liga stoppage due to coronavirus pandemic with a dominant 4-0 away victory.

The game was played at Son Moix without spectators as part of the league's health protocols to limit contagion risks but that did not stop one young man - wearing a No.10 Argentina jersey - from entering the pitch briefly in the second half.

Barcelona increased their lead to five points from Real Madrid who host Eibar on Sunday.

Messi showed no signs of being slowed down by the right leg muscle pain he suffered last week that put his return in doubt.

The Argentine and his teammates embraced after first-half goals by Arturo Vidal and Martin Braithwaite and did not maintain social-distancing recommendations during cooling breaks.

Messi nodded on a ball for Braithwaite on 37 minutes to get his first goal since joining Barcelona mid-season to double the second-minute opener by Vidal.

Jordi Alba struck with Messi providing the assist on 79 minutes before the club's captain scored on his own in stoppage time.

"The sensations are good, to be the first match after so long not playing and under these special circumstances," Barcelona coach Quique Setien said.

"You could have expected a slower pace and a bit of rust as far as handling the ball, but I think we have made a good start to this final sprint of 10 games to finish the season."

The match was halted when a young man entered the field and stopped to take a selfie on his mobile while standing near Barcelona defender Alba.

He was caught by security officials moments later and escorted from the field in tears as the games resumed.

After this round there will be 10 matches remaining in an accelerated finish to the season.

Earlier in the day, bottom side Espanyol beat Alaves 2-0 with the hosts taking advantage of the 19th-minute red card of visiting goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco for handling the ball outside the penalty area.

Celta Vigo were beaten 1-0 by Villarreal and Leganes lost 2-1 at home to Valladolid.