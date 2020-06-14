AAP Soccer

Hudson-Odoi rape allegations dropped

By AAP Newswire

Hudon-Odoi - AAP

1 of 1

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will not face any further action on an allegation of rape.

Hudson-Odoi was arrested on May 17 and released on bail but the England international says the police will not take the case further.

He wrote on Twitter: "At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me.

"I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared.

"Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action."

