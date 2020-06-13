Juventus clinch spot in Italian Cup final

5370537724001

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan, but the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the coronavirus.

Juve qualified for Wednesday's final on away goals following their 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semi-final, played on February 13, and face Napoli or Inter Milan who meet on Saturday.