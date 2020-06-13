AAP Soccer

Juventus clinch spot in Italian Cup final

By AAP Newswire

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan, but the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the coronavirus.

Juve qualified for Wednesday's final on away goals following their 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semi-final, played on February 13, and face Napoli or Inter Milan who meet on Saturday.

Juventus were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute on Friday after the VAR officials spotted a handball but Ronaldo slammed his effort against the foot of the post.

Almost immediately, Milan forward Ante Rebic was sent off for a wild kick at Danilo, forcing the visitors to play for more than 70 minutes with 10 men.

They held out but rarely threatened to snatch the goal that would have taken them into the final.

