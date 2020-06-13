AAP Soccer

Granada shock high-flying Getafe in Spain

By AAP Newswire

Granada's Carlos Fernandez (2-R) - AAP

1 of 1

Carlos Fernandez has scored the winner as Granada stunned European Champions League hopefuls Getafe 2-1 in Spain's La Liga.

On 20 minutes Getafe were ahead when David Timor scored from the edge of the area on Friday.

Deyverson received a pass from Jorge Molina but his shot from close range was blocked by Granada keeper Rui Silva.

The ball ran to Marc Cucurella who played it to Timor who scored.

But Getafe could not made their possession count and on 71 minutes home side Granada equalised.

Darwin Machis tried to find Fernandez with a free-kick and the Granada striker got very little on the ball, but his mere presence seemed to confuse Getafe keeper David Soria who flapped and failed to clear.

Getafe defender Djene Dakonam tried to scramble it away but only succeeded in turning the ball over the line.

With just over ten minutes left Granada got the winner after Getafe failed to clear another free-kick.

The ball dropped to Fernandez, whose first shot was saved, but Soria sent the rebound straight back to the striker who lashed it home.

Getafe remain fifth, Granada move up to eighth. Later on Friday Valencia host Levante.

Latest articles

Finance

Seven flags virus hit on ad markets

Seven Group says the pandemic has caused metro advertising to drop 30.7 per cent in April.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac’s money laundering woes widen

AUSTRAC may include more allegations of wrongdoing in its case against Westpac for breaching anti-money laundering laws.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Estia, Mayne Pharma to drop out of ASX 200

Estia Health and drugmaker Mayne Pharma will be among companies out of the ASX 200 while Omni Bridgeway and Mesoblast will join the list from June 22.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Langerak returns positive coronavirus test

Japan-based Socceroos goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has become the second player at his club Nagoya to test positive to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool thrash Blackburn 6-0 in warm-up

Liverpool have warmed-up for next week’s EPL return with a 6-0 win over Championship side Blackburn at Anfield.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool unwilling to better Werner bid

Juergen Klopp says Liverpool are unlikely to be able to afford a bid for RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner.

AAP Newswire