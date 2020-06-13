Granada shock high-flying Getafe in Spain

Carlos Fernandez has scored the winner as Granada stunned European Champions League hopefuls Getafe 2-1 in Spain's La Liga.

On 20 minutes Getafe were ahead when David Timor scored from the edge of the area on Friday.

Deyverson received a pass from Jorge Molina but his shot from close range was blocked by Granada keeper Rui Silva.

The ball ran to Marc Cucurella who played it to Timor who scored.

But Getafe could not made their possession count and on 71 minutes home side Granada equalised.

Darwin Machis tried to find Fernandez with a free-kick and the Granada striker got very little on the ball, but his mere presence seemed to confuse Getafe keeper David Soria who flapped and failed to clear.

Getafe defender Djene Dakonam tried to scramble it away but only succeeded in turning the ball over the line.

With just over ten minutes left Granada got the winner after Getafe failed to clear another free-kick.

The ball dropped to Fernandez, whose first shot was saved, but Soria sent the rebound straight back to the striker who lashed it home.

Getafe remain fifth, Granada move up to eighth. Later on Friday Valencia host Levante.