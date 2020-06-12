AAP Soccer

Sevilla beat Betis in La Liga derby

By AAP Newswire

Sevilla's Fernando celebrates scoring a goal. - AAP

Sevilla defeated derby rivals Real Betis 2-0 on Thursday as football in Spain's top-flight resumed after a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus health crisis.

Like all matches to be played in the country in the short-term, one of La Liga's most passionate rivalries was forced behind closed doors at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

The match started with an intensity belying the long break, and Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos, one of the most impressive players of the season before it was suspended, saw his effort strike the post in the match's first real chance.

Jules Kounde headed wide from a corner after being left unmarked at the near post and Luuk de Jong nodded narrowly off-target shortly after as the hosts dominated.

Sevilla took the lead after 56 minutes when Marc Bartra was harshly penalised for clashing with de Jong as he jumped and Ocampos slotted home from the penalty spot.

The Argentine produced a brilliant backheel flick to set up Fernando for the second six minutes later, with the Brazilian stooping to head home a deserved second.

The victory put third-place Sevilla six points behind Real Madrid having played an extra game, while Real Betis are 12th.

