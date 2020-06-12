New sponsor named for English FA Cup final

This season's FA Cup final will be dedicated to mental health campaign Heads Up.

The competition's main sponsor Emirates has donated their title rights to the showpiece game, which is scheduled for August 1 at Wembley Stadium and will be known as The Heads Up FA Cup Final.

"We are happy and honoured to donate our use of the FA Cup title, and use this platform to raise awareness for such an important cause," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Emirates Airline and Group, said in a statement.

The campaign, led by the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, was launched last August with the goal of raising awareness around the importance of mental health.

"After several difficult months for many throughout the country, mental health wellbeing is more important than ever," Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

"We are delighted that, thanks to the support of Emirates, we are able to dedicate The FA's showpiece fixture in the men's football calendar to Heads Up."

The Duke of Cambridge added: "It's quite timely bearing in mind what we've all been through with this pandemic. I think there's going to be, sadly, a lot of repercussions from this in society, not just in football, in terms of people's mental health. Hopefully the FA Cup can be a bit of a pivot that people can rally around."

Professional soccer in England has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the FA Cup is set to resume in June.

The quarter-finals have been earmarked for June 27-28 with the semi-finals scheduled for July 18-19.

Manchester City are the defending champions, having defeated Watford 6-0 in last year's final.