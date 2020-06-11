AAP Soccer

Socceroo Degenek loses Serbian cup semi

By AAP Newswire

Partizan Belgrade players celebrate. - AAP

1 of 1

Socceroos defender Milos Degenek has missed out on booking a place in the Serbian cup final following a 1-0 defeat to bitter Belgrade rivals Partizan.

Just over a week after his Red Star side clinched a record 31st league crown, cup holders Partizan won a tense derby on Wednesday as fans were allowed to attend games in unrestricted numbers for the first time since the COVID-19 virus halted soccer in the Balkan nation in mid-March.

"I thank the fans for their fantastic support and it was great to grind out this win in front of a full house," a delighted Partizan head coach Savo Milosevic told a news conference after Bibras Natcho's 58th-minute winner settled the contest.

The Serbian league resumed on May 29 behind closed doors, with Red Star clinching the league title with three games to spare on the 29th anniversary of their 1991 European Cup triumph.

A limited number of fans saw their 4-1 home win over Radnik Surdulica on Saturday but they looked toothless against a fired-up Partizan and Milosevic praised their players who thrived in an electrifying atmosphere.

"I think we did pretty well in a very tough match and reaffirmed that when the going gets tough, the tough get going," said the former Yugoslavia striker, who won the English League Cup with Aston Villa in 1996.

Red Star coach Dejan Stankovic, who won the 2010 Champions League with Inter Milan, was disappointed.

"We left it all out there but it was a poor performance and I take responsibility," he said.

"I don't want to rip into the lads because they are already gutted. We lacked patience and a more adventurous approach."

Latest articles

News

Mayor questions criteria for Target closure

Target’s criteria for closing its Benalla store does not stack-up, according to Benalla Rural City Mayor Danny Claridge.

Simon Ruppert
News

Scheme out of reach for many regional Victorians

The Commonwealth is handing out $25 000 in free money to homeowners, who upgrade or build their homes, but the eligibility criteria is incredibly tight, with the spend threshold out of reach for most regional Victorians. After the nation...

Simon Ruppert
News

North-east art trail towns collaborate

A new committee to oversee the North East Art Trail has been formed with the aim of promoting art at Goorambat, Devenish, St James, Tungamah, Dookie and Katamatite.

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA’s intention for the hub to be in NSW.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Langerak returns positive coronavirus test

Japan-based Socceroos goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has become the second player at his club Nagoya to test positive to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Chelsea to beat Liverpool and snare Werner

Chelsea are close to completing a $A96 million deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

AAP Newswire