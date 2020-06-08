A-League players in limbo as wait goes on

Out-of-contract A-League players are growing increasingly anxious as the wait for a confirmed restart date for the competition continues.

More than 100 players are now out of contract after their deals expired on May 31.

FFA is hoping to use FIFA guidelines to approve short-term extensions to player contracts until the 2019-20 season can be completed.

Chief executive James Johnson has previously stated the governing body is hoping to complete the remaining fixtures in a tournament-style hub from mid-July to mid-August.

Dates and a location are yet to be confirmed, however, with discussions between the league and broadcaster Fox Sports ongoing.

The competition has been suspended since late March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, Melbourne Victory captain Ola Toivonen and Perth Glory's Swiss defender Gregory Wuthrich both announced they will not be returning when the league resumes.

Delegates of the players' union, the PFA, met on Friday to discuss the state of the competition, with many emphasising the need for clarity over contracts.

"We are concerned with current delays as players, particularly those whose contracts were up on 31 May, need to know their futures so that they can make decisions around their lives, let alone their football careers," PFA chief executive John Didulica said.

"There's a host of contractual and regulatory tweaks that will need to be made to ensure things can run smoothly, particularly given that we're operating over two contract cycles and border challenges remain."

It's not just players that are in limbo with both Victory and Adelaide on the hunt for new coaches.

Spanish boss Carlos Salvachua left Victory after just one win in eight league matches in charge while the Reds announced Dutch coach Gertjan Verbeek had left the club in April.

The Reds issued a statement last week that their search for a coach was under way with Carl Veart to serve in an interim position when the campaign does resume.