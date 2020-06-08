AAP Soccer

Socceroos keeper Langerak catches virus

By AAP Newswire

Mitch Langerak - AAP

Socceroos goalkeeper Mitch Langerak is facing a stint on the sidelines after testing positive for coronavirus at J-League club Nagoya Grampus.

Langerak, 31, did not report any symptoms but became the second player at the Japanese club to become infected, the J-League club confirmed.

Teammate and striker Mu Kanazaki registered a positive test result on Tuesday.

Subsequent to Kanazaki's positive test another 19 players were tested at the club.

On Saturday, Grampus announced players would be sent home and club facilities disinfected. Another 26 individuals at the club then underwent tests at their request.

Langerak produced the only new positive test result.

In March, Vissel Kobe defender Gotoku Sakai tested positive for the virus, but he has resumed practising with teammates after making a full recovery.

The J-League top flight is set to resume behind closed doors on July 4 following a roughly four-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Langerak joined the Japanese top-flight club in 2018 after a lengthy stint in Germany.

He has played eight matches for the Socceroos since 2013 but has been largely a back-up to No.1 keeper Matt Ryan.

Soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA’s intention for the hub to be in NSW.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Soccer

Chelsea to beat Liverpool and snare Werner

Chelsea are close to completing a $A96 million deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

AAP Newswire