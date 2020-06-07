AAP Soccer

Langerak returns positive coronavirus test

Australian goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his J-League club Nagoya Grampus has confirmed.

Langerak, 31, reported no symptoms and became the second player at the Japanese club to become infected, Kyodo News reported.

Teammate and striker Mu Kanazaki registered a positive test result on Tuesday.

Subsequent to Kanazaki's positive test another 19 players were tested at the club.

On Saturday, Grampus announced players would be sent home and club facilities disinfected. Another 26 individuals at the club them underwent tests at their request.

Langerak produced the only new positive test result.

In March, Vissel Kobe defender Gotoku Sakai tested positive for the virus, but he has resumed practising with teammates after making a full recovery.

The J-League top flight is set to resume behind closed doors on July 4 following a roughly four-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Langerak joined the Japanese top-flight club in 2018 after a lengthy stint in Germany.

He has played eight matches for the Socceroos since 2013 but is largely a back-up to No.1 keeper Matt Ryan.

