Record Wirtz goal but Bayern march on

By AAP Newswire

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen substitute Florian Wirtz has become the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history but his effort could not prevent Bayern Munich's relentless march towards another league title.

Bayern won 4-2 to maintain their seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, who beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 in Saturday's late game, while Leverkusen are fifth.

Wirtz came off the bench in the second half and struck on 89 minutes to add his name to the record books at just 17 years and 34 days old - just 19 days after his Bundesliga debut.

Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry turned the game in Bayern's favour before the break after Lucas Alario's 10th minute opener.

Robert Lewandowski then ensured victory for the visitors on 66 minutes with his 30th goal of the campaign before Wirtz netted his historic goal.

The attacking midfielder wrong-footed Bayern's Lucas Hernandez - the most expensive player in the league - before he lifted the ball over goalkeeper Manuel Neuer inside the far post for the game's final goal.

"A big talent here in Germany, a really good player and he has great technique," Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said during a video conference call.

"We are really happy to have the biggest talent at his age here in Leverkusen."

Wirtz is 48 days younger than previous record-holder Nuri Sahin, who scored for Borussia Dortmund against Nuremberg on November 26, 2005.

The next youngest Bundesliga goalscorers after Sahin are Julian Draxler, Timo Werner and American Christian Pulisic.

Bayern need only six points from their remaining four games to confirm their 30th German top-flight championship.

Emre Can's well-worked goal just before the hour sealed the Dortmund's home win over Hertha.

Dortmund seem destined to fall short in the title race with four games left to play but they appear a lock for a Champions League place.

Third-placed RB Leipzig were held 1-1 by bottom club Paderborn after being reduced to 10 men.

Mainz boosted their survival hopes 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt but Fortuna Dusseldorf drew 2-2 at home to 10-man Hoffenheim.

