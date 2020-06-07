AAP Soccer

Liverpool unwilling to better Werner bid

By AAP Newswire

Klopp - AAP



Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has hinted his club may not be able to countenance a big-money bid for highly-rated Leipzig Germany striker Timo Werner.

Media reports said earlier this week that Werner has agreed to join Chelsea, but Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff told Sky Germany that no club has triggered his release clause yet.

Liverpool had previously been strongly linked with Werner, but Klopp said that in the current climate, big transfers were unlikely.

"At the moment, all clubs are losing money," he said.

"Without spectators, we have to pay back the season tickets and probably sell none next year.

"At least maybe without the first 10 or 15 games. The VIP areas won't be packed and the tickets won't be sold.

"This will have an impact on other partners and things will look a bit different.

"Discussing with the players about things like salary waivers and on the other hand buying a player for 50 [million] to 60 million pounds, we have to explain."

