Brescia axe Balotelli for missing training

Brescia are set to terminate Mario Balotelli's contract after the Italy striker failed to return to training ahead of Serie A's restart this month.

Balotelli, 29, signed a three-year contract with his hometown club last year after they earned promotion to the top flight for the first time since 2011.

Sky TV reported on Saturday that the former Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool and Nice forward was involved in a row with Brescia president Massimo Cellino after the striker did not return to training when COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the country.

The report said Balotelli was offered a consensual termination, which he refused, and the club then sent a letter to his lawyer saying his contract would be ended.

Balotelli has scored five league goals in 19 appearances this season for a struggling Brescia side who are bottom of the league standings -- nine points from the safety zone with 12 games left.

Serie A, suspended on March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is due to resume on June 20.

Meanwhile, Serie A have approved a plan that could leave the title unassigned should the season be interrupted again after its planned restart on June 20.

The decision of the 20 top-flight clubs will be discussed at a meeting on Monday with the domestic federation FIGC, which had proposed an algorithm to decide on the winners and losers in case of interruption.

The clubs want the league title to be awarded only if already mathematically secured at the time of interruption, a rule that applies also to the relegation of the three bottom teams.

Reigning champions Juventus currently lead Lazio by a point with 12 games remaining.