AAP Soccer

Vietnam soccer fans flood back to stadiums

By AAP Newswire

Vietnam - AAP

1 of 1

Thousands of fans poured into stadiums in Vietnam on Friday as the country resumed top-flight soccer without social distancing measures or curbs on crowd sizes.

Matches in Vietnam's professional league were suspended in March but with no coronavirus deaths and just 328 confirmed cases, the communist country is eagerly pursuing a return to normality to get its economy back on track.

The stadium in Nam Dinh was close to its 30,000 capacity as the home side lost 2-1 to visitors Viettel in one of three opening V. League matches, where spectators stood shoulder-to-shoulder with few face masks to be seen.

Hand sanitisers were available as stewards performed temperature checks on fans, who were asked to wear masks as they entered.

"If we were scared of the virus we wouldn't have come," said Viettel fan Dinh Van Tam.

"The measures taken to fight the virus were good to keep our health safe, that's why everybody is having fun."

Vietnam has won praise for its aggressive coronavirus testing and a mass, centralised quarantine programme, putting it on course to revive its economy sooner than others.

The V. League's decision to pick up exactly where it left off bucks a global pattern of countries preparing to restart leagues without supporters, while discussing changes to rules to handle fixture backlogs, the lack of atmosphere or fears about fans gathering outside grounds.

Leagues in Spain, England and Italy are set to resume later this month, while the German Bundesliga has already restarted with a haunting atmosphere at empty stadiums and muted goal-scoring celebrations.

Latest articles

Finance

Services, business conditions ease in May

Business conditions and activity across the services sector continued to contract in May, data from the AI group shows, although the fall has slowed.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Kogan sales jump amid online shopping boom

Shopping website Kogan’s fourth quarter gross profit is tracking at more than 130 per cent higher.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Retail eyes recovery after slump in April

Retail sales suffered a historic plunge in April, declining 17.7 per cent, but online sales soared 26.4 per cent to $2.7 billion.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA’s intention for the hub to be in NSW.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

La Liga unveils fixtures as restart looms

Barcelona will take on Real Mallorca on June 13 while Real Madrid will play Eibar the following day when Spain’s La Liga season resumes.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Chelsea to beat Liverpool and snare Werner

Chelsea are close to completing a $A96 million deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

AAP Newswire