Dortmund stars fined for home haircuts

Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuelk Akanji have been fined undisclosed sums for violating the Bundesliga hygiene rules, with England winger England winger Sancho branding the decision an "absolute joke".

Sancho, 20 and his teammate Manuel Akanji were reprimanded after photos emerged of them having a trim in their own respective homes, with neither the players nor the hairdresser wearing any personal protective equipment (PPE) in the pictures.

Their actions breach of the country's strict restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus..

In total six Dortmund players got their hair cut by the visiting hairdresser who then asked some of them to take pictures with him.

A statement from the German league (DFL) on Friday afternoon read: "The DFL has fined Manuel Akanji and Jadon Sancho.

"The players from Borussia Dortmund had obviously violated general hygiene and infection protection standards at home hairdressing appointments and in particular the medical-organisational concept of the DFL task force.

"There is no question that professional footballers also have to have their hair cut. However, this currently has to be done in accordance with the medical-organisational concept."

The DFL said the players have five days to appeal the ruling.

But Sancho was not happy with his sanction and said on Twitter: "Absolute joke DFL."

The news over Sancho's fine followed a decision by the DFB not to punish him after he lifted his Dortmund shirt to reveal a t-shirt with the message "Justice For George Floyd" on it during his side's win over Paderborn last weekend.

Floyd, an African-American, was killed in Minneapolis last week after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck while in custody. Floyd's death has sparked protests across the United States and the rest of the world.

Sancho moved to the Bundesliga in 2017 from Manchester City and has impressed during his time in Germany, winning 11 senior England caps and scoring two goals.

Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc had also voiced criticism on the players' behaviour on Thursday.

"We talked to the players again in a very clear way and made it very clear to them how they should behave. We also talked to the hairdresser. I don't understand why you have to take pictures as well," Zorc said.