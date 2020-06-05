AAP Soccer

Lyon seeks court ruling to resume Ligue 1

By AAP Newswire

Lyon soccer club president Jean-Michel Aulas

The president of French soccer club Lyon has asked a court to reverse a decision to cancel the rest of the Ligue 1 season, saying it was "absurd" to halt the competition so early.

Lyon took the case to the Council of State on Thursday in a bid to force the league to play the remaining 10 matches of the aborted season.

"It was absurd to call the league off (on April 30) while other leagues reserved the right not to. Germany is already playing again, Spain will next week," Lyon boss Jean-Michel Aulas said at a three-hour long hearing.

"It's the league which took the decision and can take the decision to resume ... I'm shocked that we're here debating whether we can play or not."

The Bundesliga resumed last month, while Spain's La Liga is restarting on June 12. The English Premier League is set to resume on June 17, and Italy's Serie A three days later.

Aulas thinks it's not too late for France.

"We can train for three or four weeks and finish the league by the end of August," he said.

"Lyon is resuming training on June 8 with a health protocol which has been approved."

Amiens and Toulouse were also present at the hearing in an attempt to overturn their relegation, although they are not arguing for a league restart.

Judge Bertrand Dacosta said he will deliver his verdict either Monday or Tuesday.

