AAP Soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane Roar still hold out hope for Queensland hub - AAP

An A-League hub in Queensland to complete the 2019-20 season is very much still on the agenda, as Brisbane Roar officials seek government backing for the plan.

The FFA is aiming to wrap up the remaining 32 games of the A-League season in an isolation hub over just 36 days from late July to late August.

Exact dates for the competition's resumption are yet to be released with organisers in talks with broadcaster Fox Sports about the final schedule.

While FFA chief executive James Johnson has made it clear he intends for the A-League's hub to be in NSW, Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with their proposal for the hub to be in Queensland's south-east.

Roar vice-chairman Chris Fong believes financial assistance from the Queensland government will be crucial to the success of their proposal.

"FFA has sent us a comprehensive health protocol," Fong told AAP.

"The Queensland authorities are reviewing this 55-page document, and then they can decide if they can assist and to what level.

"We believe that if Queensland hosts the football hub, it will provide badly needed economic support to local businesses while promoting Queensland tourism."

The chances of the Roar's proposal succeeding appear slim however, with Johnson reiterating the FFA's focus was on NSW hosting the hub.

"There's more certainty with border movement and with more venues available here. We don't have a lot of time," Johnson told SEN radio on Wednesday.

Johnson added the release of exact dates for the league's resumption and when clubs can return to training would be released soon but depended on the outcome of the talks with Fox.

Fong said the Roar's football department was well prepared for the league's return.

"As far as BRFC is concerned, we have a locked-in start date for training and competition," he said.

"We are getting on with playing football."

