Corona strikes as Primeira Liga returns

It seemed destined that Jesus Corona would be Porto's first goalscorer when the Primeira Liga leaders returned to action on Wednesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Portuguese top-flight to be shut down in March.

Corona - rumoured to be transfer target for Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United - struck with a well-taken goal on 74 minutes to draw Porto level at Municipal do Famalicao Stadium.

However, the Mexico international winger's effort was not enough to deny hosts Famalicao a 2-1 victory.

Famalicao took the lead three minutes after halftime when Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin sent an attempted clearance straight to Fabio Martins who rolled the ball into an empty net from the edge of the penalty area.

Corona equalised but parity lasted only four minutes with Pedro Goncalves netting the winner for Famalicao, who are fifth.

Porto top the table with 60 points but could be overtaken when arch rivals Benfica, who are one point behind, host Tondela on Thursday.

The remaining 10 rounds of the league are expected to be played behind closed doors but videos posted on media websites showed about 200 Porto fans gathering behind barriers outside the stadium, singing and waving flags.

Most were wearing masks but they did not appear to be respecting social distancing guidelines.

Some supporters watched the match from the balconies of nearby buildings overlooking the field.

Media members were allowed to cover the game on site.

Two big banners were located at the main stands with the words, "We stay together" and "For all of us, thank you."

The competition officially resumed when Portimonense defeated mid-table Gil Vicente 1-0.

A spectacular, swerving 30-metre shot from Lucas Fernandes on 49 minutes gave relegation-threatened Portimonense the points at home.

"Football without the public in the stands is very strange, it seemed like a pre-season game," Portimonense coach Paulo Sergio said.

His counterpart Vitor Oliveira agreed.

"We need the fans," he said.

"Looking at what is happening elsewhere, where things are opening up, I think that football can have some fans, maybe 20 or 30 per cent of the stadium capacity.

"Football without the public is not football."