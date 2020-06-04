Berbatov backs Man United for EPL top four

AAP Soccer

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov is backing a fit-again Paul Pogba to steer the Red Devils to a top-four spot in the English Premier League when it resumes.

United were in fifth place when the Premier League ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, but were in good form and only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

France midfielder Pogba has been sidelined for much of the campaign due to foot injuries, but the break has allowed him to recover, a boost for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Berbatov believes a fit-again Paul Pogba could give United the edge.

"It is great news for the team. The dangerous thing is that he (Pogba) hasn't played for so long," Berbatov said.

"Coming back from a long injury may impact him starting, it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer puts him straight into the battle.

"It will be the first time we get to see (Bruno) Fernandes and Pogba play together and it will be interesting to see if they can hit it off. It could be a great partnership.

"This is a massive opportunity for United and they know it. Hopefully, they will be prepared for that challenge because three points are nothing."

Berbatov said he was curious to see how long it would take before EPL teams hit their straps again after the resumption.

"It will be interesting to see how long it will take for games to reach a similar level of quality, speed and intensity.

"It may be like watching a friendly or a training session, similar to the way some of the matches in the Bundesliga have felt."

The Premier League is scheduled to start on June 17.

