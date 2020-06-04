Maradona extends club coaching contract

5370537724001

Diego Maradona will remain as coach of Argentine first division side Gimnasia y Esgrima until the end of the 2020-2021 season after extending his contract.

Although it gave no details, the club whose fans are known as Triperos, tweeted: "For us, you are one more Tripero and your heart is as blue and white as ours. GIMNASIA 2021 MARADONA."